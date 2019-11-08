Did Tiger Woods select himself for Presidents Cup?

Tiger Woods will tee off in Melbourne after picking himself in the Presidents Cup team. Picture: AFP

Tiger Woods has announced he will be swinging the clubs in Melbourne next month during the President's Cup.

In a huge boost for the event, Woods named himself as one of four captain's picks to take on a team of Internationals that includes four Australians.

Until today there was still conjecture over whether Woods, the team USA captain, would pick himself.

But Woods, the captain of team USA, said on Friday that he had picked himself among four discretionary picks - Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland - to complete his 12-man outfit.

The reigning Masters champion Woods, 43, also moved to number seven on the world rankings after his record equaling 82nd US PGA tour victory in japan last week.

Woods confirmed he consulted with his co-captains and his star-studded team before confirming he would play, in what looms as potentially his last ever playing appearance in Australia.

But International skipper Els yesterday questioned whether the presence of Woods on the fairways would unsettle the Americans.

"I do think he's going to pick himself. I don't think he has any choice," Internationals captain Els said yesterday. "He's in good form, he's Masters champion, he's won recently and he's played in so many matches. They will have to deal with it … and it will be interesting how the team copes with Tiger playing."

Els confirmed his four captain's picks for the December 12-15 showdown at Royal Melbourne: former world No.1 Jason Day, Korean Sungjae Im, Chile's Joaqin Niemann and Canadian Adam Hadwin.

Day will join three other Australians - Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

Els said the four would play a "big part" in helping their International teammates navigate the sandbelt layout.

Day has dropped to world No.27 after a winless year and has a poor Presidents Cup record of five wins and 11 losses.

"I've spoken to Jason through the year … he wants to rectify a lot of things," Els said. "Jason has performed under pressure for a long time."