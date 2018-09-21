This local band is more popular than McCartney, Eminem

SURF rock band Skegss is at the top of this week's ARIA Australian Artist Albums Chart, but questions have arisen on whether the Byron Bay band has proven more popular than Sir Paul McCartney and American rapper Eminem to get the number one album in real sales in Australia this week.

The band, formed by Johnny Lani on drums, Toby Cregan on bass and Ben Reed on vocals and guitar, celebrated the charting with a post on social media.

"We are number 2 on the ARIA charts lol (sic). Thanks everyone who has backed us and bought the album," the Facebook post reads.

On the chart for the week of September 17, Skegss is number 2 with their new album, My Own Mess, but according to online music magazine Noise 11, Skeggs had the biggest number of over-the-counter album sales in the country.

"Byron Bay surf rock band Skegss had the number one album in real sales in Australia this week, taking out the 'experimental' streaming figure," Paul Cashmere of Noise 11 said in the report.

The story states that in actual over the counter sales, Skegss was ahead of McCartney's Egypt Station and Eminem's Kamikaze.

"When you take out the bull***t streaming figures, Byron Bay's Skegss actually had the no 1 album in Australia this week," Mr Cashmere said. .

A spokesperson for ARIA was unable to confirm such numbers.

"ARIA doesn't release information on sales/streaming figures or charts that are not available on ariacharts.com.au," the representative said.

When asked if including streaming numbers to albums sales goes against the positioning of Australian acts in the ranking, the ARIA spokesperson said the current formula offers a more accurate reflection of people's music tastes.

"The inclusion of streaming data into the albums chart was undertaken to more accurately reflect how Australian fans consume their favourite music in the modern age," he said.

"The mix of physical sales, digital sales and streaming figures of every artist is different and is a result of a multitude of factors including audience demographics and the level of promotional activity undertaken by an artist, particularly in the week of release.

"As an example, Skegss are #7 on the Digital Albums Chart and #2 on the main chart, while $uicideboy$ are #2 on this chart but are #10 on the main chart: https://www.ariacharts.com.au/charts/digital-albums-chart.

"In 2018, there have been eight #1 albums by Australian artists, accounting for just over 20 per cent of the charts published. With some big local releases coming before the end of the year, that number is expected to increase."

What is clear is that the Byron Bay band is currently one of the biggest and most successful bands in the country.

The band will complete a tour of the UK in November.