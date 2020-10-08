Did the Budget just green light Dunoon dam?

AN EXTRA $2 billion will be poured into national water infrastructure leading to more dams, weirs and pipelines, after yesterday’s Federal Budget.

Does that mean the proposed Dunoon dam is confirmed to go ahead?

Not quite, according to Rous County Council’s general manager, Phillip Rudd.

Mr Rudd said the council had not yet made a decision on their long-term strategic direction for the Future Water Project 2060.

“As such, no submission has been made to the Federal and State governments,” he said.

“Once a long-term strategic direction has been made, Rous would welcome any grants from both the Federal and State governments to assist in the next investigations for the Future Water Project 2060.”

The catchment and buffer zones of a Proposed Dunoon Dam as they will be discussed by Rous County Council.

Besides the option for a dam, the plan also included a possible desalination plant in Byron Shire,

Mr Rudd confirmed the council submitted a proposal to the NSW Government for a different water-saving initiative.

“Rous has provided a project proposal to the State Government for the pilot purified water treatment plant at Perradenya,” he said,

Located in Caniaba, near Lismore, the project aims to reclaim all the waste water from the dwellings, treat it at a plant within the estate, allowing the precinct to be self-sustainable.

Mr Rudd said it was too early to confirm the project will go ahead.

“At this time, we have not received a response,” he said.

Another project, part of the Futures Water 2060 options, was reusing sewer water produced by Northern Rivers towns.

But the funding announcement offered a clear signal the government was ready to invest in the similar projects.

NO DAM: A stall for the group against the proposed Dunoon/Channon dam, at The Channon Market recently.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the extra funding doubles the Government’s existing $1.5 billion investment in the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

“The Government is planning for the long term through a 10-year rolling program of priority water infrastructure investments,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“This is all about increasing water security to build greater resilience in our regions as we create more jobs and see continued growth in our agriculture sector.

“The Government is working closely with state and territory partners to identify a rolling program of priority water infrastructure projects.”

Read more >> 5 big projects to secure our future water supply