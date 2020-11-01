Did Matt Damon spend $22m on Byron mansion?

It is the record-breaking real estate deal that has even the most astute property aficionados scratching their heads.

Who is the mystery buyer behind the epic sale of a $22 million waterfront mansion in Byron Bay one month ago - which came after the home sat on the market for just 4½ days?

Matt Damon on Byron Bay with his wife Luciana Barroso (centre) and Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky. Picture: Instagram

Did Damon buy this beachfront home on Marine Pde?



The property, overlooking Wategos Beach on Byron's blue chip Marine Pde, has long been regarded as one of the area's finest homes and widely known as an "entertainer's paradise", thanks to its sweeping decks and outdoor wining and dining areas.

Sold by recruitment millionaire Geoff Morgan and wife Ros, the stunning five-bedroom mansion was initially rumoured to have been sold to a Hong Kong-based buyer.

However, the chat among Byron Bay's (ever-swelling) circle of multi-millionaires and real estate junkies has now pegged Oscar-winner - and Chris Hemsworth's BFF - Matt Damon as the buyer.

A spokesman for the actor declined to comment on the rumoured sale yesterday.

Matt Damon in Byron Bay with his kids.

However, the Good Will Hunting star has long been an ardent admirer of the beachside hamlet, having previously bought a home there in 2014, which he later offloaded for $4 million.

Damon has remained a regular visitor to the area ever since and commonly bunks down at Hemsworth's sprawling compound.

Coincidentally, the recent Marine Pde sale set a new record for a home price in Byron Bay.

The previous record was set by Hemsworth.

He famously paid $20 million for his enormous plot, which sits a 12-minute drive away from Wategos Beach at Broken Head.

The home has a glorious view of Wategos Beach.



When contacted yesterday, LJ Hooker's Michael Coombs, who brokered the sale of the Wategos mega-pad, said the mystery buyer was not a Hollywood star.

However, we hear neighbours in the area - who include Sydney rag trade millionaire Eli Havas, camping equipment mogul Greg Nunn and Sydney publishing guru Deke Miskin - are keeping their eyes peeled.

One Wategos local, who asked not to be named, said the fact the buyer had managed to remain unidentified was "unprecedented".



"Everyone talks around here but still nobody knows who it is," he said.

"But I will say that it is certainly a property that would suit someone who enjoys their privacy.

"I have been in that home many times and it is completely protected on all sides.

"When you are standing on that balcony, nobody can see you."

Originally published as Did Matt Damon spend $22m on Byron mansion?