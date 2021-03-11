Did Lismore Swans players survive army training drills?

RIGHT STUFF: Happy after a gruelling session, the Lismore Swans Australian Football Club senior men's squad relaxes at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, (41 RNSWR), on Tuesday March 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Sport has long been compared to war, so it was no surprise footy players were keen to do a training session at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment headquarters in Lismore on Tuesday, March 9.

As an infantry battalion of the Australian Army, the 41st training night was the idea of Bombardier Thomas Hart, who runs out onto the forward line with the Lismore Swans AFC senior men’s team.

BATTLE READY: Bombardier Thomas Hart (and Lismore Swans forward) took the Australian Football Club senior men's squad through a special training session at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, on Tuesday March 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Hart, who has been in the green machine for 12 years, said the session was tough and he was very impressed his teammates did so well, particularly taking into account the heat and humidity.

“Defence and sporting teams share a lot of common traits with players as there a lot of competition and fitness traits,” he said.

“They put in a lot of hard work with a great variety of muscle groups and burning themselves into the ground particularly with the last activity the beep test.”

TOUGH TEAM: Battling the heat the Lismore Swans senior men's squad participated in a special training session at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, led by Bombardier Thomas Hart, on Tuesday March 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Hart said the session was a good “system shock” and a great opportunity to push the team out of its comfort zone.

As players, some wearing 20kg weight vests, did a circuit including squats, running, push-ups, chin-ups and crawls, a run and the beep test, which was was won by Tim Whalan, who kept pace into Level 12 which is the equivalent of a 14km/h run.

“Our normal training sessions at Hepburn Oval involves the usual drills so this was a system shock,” Hart said.

“It will help us when we are on game day and need to adapt and change our tactics quickly.”

HARD WORK: The Lismore Swans Australian Football Club senior men's squad undertook a tough training session at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, on Tuesday March 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Hart said the 41st commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Susana Fernandez, approved of the two organisations training together.

“Unfortunately she is away on a job at the moment so could not attend tonight,” he said.

“But Lieutenant Colonel Fernandez is very supportive.”

SHOCK TRAINING: Taking a break from footy drills the Lismore Swans Australian Football Club senior men's squad did some green machine training at the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, on Tuesday March 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Recently appointed Swans men’s coach Ashley Pritchard said the squad had made enormous leaps and bounds during its pre-season training.

Pritchard praised Hart and the rest of the squad for taking on such a punishing session.

Together with assistant coach Glenn Burns, Pritchard kept a close eye on the players, whom he said have come on “in leaps and bounds”.

“I am really impressed with these guys, they are really looking great, very fit and have done everything I’ve asked and more,” he said.

“I’m super-impressed with them.”

After the session Pritchard gave the players a debrief on the session.

Swans captain Eoghan McNutt said the squad was an incredible unit.

“I’m really proud of them, the boys really applied themselves tonight,” he said.

“We will be announcing our leadership team later this month and handing out team jerseys.

“And we are still recruiting, so if anyone is interested, contact us via social media or at Lismore Swans.”