Kevin Hogan MP .addresses parliament
Politics

Did Kevin Hogan vote to block royal commission into banking?

by Caitlan Charles
8th May 2018 12:51 PM
ACCORDING to a recent Facebook campaign by the Australian Unions, Kevin Hogan voted against the royal commission into banking 25 times.

"I don't know if it was that many times," Mr Hogan's said in his first response to the claim.

"The royal commission is a thing that happened because of the Nationals," he said. "We pushed very hard for it, initally we didn't... but as things unfolded it was the Nationals, as part of the Coalition, that pushed the commission."

Mr Hogan said he was a part of the economics committee who have organised a tribunal for people who can't afford to take banks to court, which will make having their voices heard more affordable.

"It will start on November 1," he said. "Anyone who feels as though they have been hard done by will be able to seek redress against the banks without having to pay expensive legal bills.

"It's going to be more important than the royal commissions, they will kind issues that are not ok.

"We know from our own enquiries that there are things (the bank has done), that are not ok.

"Normal (people) who feel they have been ripped off by a bank, there will be an independent finding and ruling on it."

Mr Hogan said he think the root of the issue in the banking industry is when they moved from a service culture to a sales culture and began to introduce KPIS and incentives for staff to sell more.

"It's the root of all these problems and most banks now see and recognise that.. they now have a more holistic approach," he said.

australian unions coalition kevin hogan nationals royal commission into banking
Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners