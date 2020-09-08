Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

A car rolled on its side at the Byron Shire's side of Friday Hut Road, but neighbours dismissed social media claims the incident was due to potholes.

IMAGES of a vehicle rolled on it side in Possum Creek set social media light today when the post blamed the incident on a pothole.

Is it possible that a pothole could have caused it?

The car, still leaning on a tree in Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek, is in an area where the maximum speed is 60km/h.

A resident of the area, who requested not to be identified, said the state of the road was a separate problem to the main one ‒ speeding.

“It’s mostly locals who drive at 80 to 100km/h here,” he said.

“If you ask people to slow down, you get abused.

“The man who had that accident yesterday night asked for help and we called the police and one of his mates.

“The pothole here is not even a foot deep, and the car is facing the other way, so it is impossible he hit it and hit the tree.”

Roadworks signs at Friday Hut Road in the Byron Shire, near the site of a car rollover.

The Possum Creek neighbour said council workers have been present in the area for the past couple of weeks.

Byron Shire Council confirmed routine maintenance work was scheduled for Friday Hut Road this week.

Rous County Council is also currently undergoing pipeline replacement works in the area.

NSW Police confirmed about 8.30pm on Monday, police were called to Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek, after reports a vehicle had rolled on its side.

Police arrived and spoke with the 40-year-old male driver.

He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

The man was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station, where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an allegedly positive result of 0.161.

The man was charged with high-range drink driving and his licence was suspended.

He is due to face Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday, October 8.