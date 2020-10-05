Did a Hollywood star buy $22M Byron Bay home?

This home at Wategos beach has reportedly sold for a record-breaking $22 million.

A HOUSE with spectacular views of Wategos Beach has reportedly sold for a $22 million – a residential record for house sales in Byron Bay.

The property, called an “entertainers’ utopia”, at 35 Marine Parade at Wategos was sold by recruitment industry boss Geoff Morgan and his wife, Ros.

Boasting spectacular views, the home in the exclusive beach enclave was reportedly on the market for less than a week before it sold, with speculation over whether the new owner may have Hollywood connections.

Selling agent Michael Coombs, of Sydney’s lower north shore-based agency LJ Hooker Avnu, told Realestate.com.au: “We did have a few A-list celebrities inquire about it, and some sports stars”.

Alas, the identity of the new owners was not revealed.

The Financial Review said the property “attracted a rush of buyer interest and multiple offers despite carrying a bullish $20 million to $22 million guide”.

The listing for the house said it was “best suited” for “buyers seeking an incomparable property with iconic panoramas set in a highly desirable coastal locality who love to entertain with style and confidence”.

Last year, a property down the street, at 11 Marine Parade, sold for more than $18 million.

But in January, Whalewatchers, at 41 Marine Parade, sold for $12 million, down on it’s advertised price in 2018 of $18 million.

Nautica, a couple of doors up, at 37 Marine Parade, was listed for $12 million in 2014.

Boutique hotel, Raes on Wategos, sold for more than $21 million in 2012.

The sale was assisted by local agents Glen Irwin, of LJ Hooker Byron Bay and Helene Adams and Vanessa Cole, of First National Real Estate Byron Bay.

Realestate.com.au lists the median house price in Byron Bay at $1,543,000, but time will tell if this latest sale is an indicator that prices are on the rise.