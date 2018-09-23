Diana Anaid's Living Town

NIMBIN artist Diana Anaid's new single Living Town is the third single from her latest album My Queen.

Anaid said her release, the first in seven years, has been a very positive experience for her.

"I am super proud to announce the release of my new single Leaving Town," she said.

"The single features three live and acoustic tracks beautifully recorded by Paul McQueen.

"The heartfelt music video (out in October) by Northern Rivers artist Kerry Negus further highlights the emotive and courageous lyrical content of the album, focusing this time on climate change, the drought, corporate greed and personal inner peace.

"I am so humbled by the amazing creatives who have thrown their weight behind the new My Queen release, helping to make it one of my defining albums, emboldening and bolstering my personal and creative growth and inner strength."

Co-written with guitarist Nathan Correy, produced and mixed by Aria Award-winning Steve James, and mastered at Metropolis London, the album has earned high praise.

Leaving Town, the single, is out now on all digital platforms via MGM, and features three intimate acoustic bonus tracks: Better Girl, Into Your Heart, and Leaving The Country, recorded earlier this year live in the studio for an Aussie Music Weekly radio special.

The single is also available on CD as part of the current My Queen CD LP available at music stores.

An East Coast tour in October will take Anaid to Airlie Beach and other festivals.