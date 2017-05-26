Diamond prize will be Our Kids' best friend

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista with Winter Ball sponsors ETC teamleader Andrew Goodchild, Betta's Lismore manager Brad Gosling, Morgans partner Leo Senese, Lismore Jewel Centre owners Mariska and Gary Pinkerton, and Ray White Lismore principal Peter Butcher.

THE 10th Morgans Winter Ball for Our Kids will see $15000 worth of prizes raise money for sick children in the community despite the recent floods which devastated the region.

The money will go to community grants with families with special needs and community groups who care for people with special needs especially those affected by the floods.

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said initially they were in two minds over whether to hold the ball as the floods had given the town such a knock.

"But then we realised it injects a lot of money into the local community as people go to hairdressers, dress stores, jewellery stores and other local business," Mrs Battista said.

"La Vida will be putting on the finest spread for guest despite having just gone through the floods," she said.

"Even after such a devastating time with the flood, Lismore has shown that they are ready to celebrate and love helping others."

There will be activities throughout the night to raise funds for the Our Kids Community Grants.

"The support for the Winter Ball is amazing, from our guests to our sponsors everyone has put their hand up to make ensure this event is spectacular," Mrs Battista said.

One lucky winner will walk away with a 0.5ct Chocolate Eternity Diamond, valued at $2050 which was donated by Gary and Mariska Pinkerton from Lismore Jewel Centre.

Last year's winner was Ray White Lismore Principal, Peter Butcher.

"The weeks leading up to the ball were hard for our family as we lost our mother," Peter said.

"On the night of the Ball I brought a diamond ticket and said 'this is for you Mum'. "I just knew in my heart I'd won."

The 320 tickets are sold out for the Our Kids signature event.