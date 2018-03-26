Diabetes kids full of life

GOING SURFING: Zach Gordon, 10, with Diabetes NSW & ACT event coordinator Emma Williams, and dad Chris Gordon, at Byron Bay on Saturday.

FIVE months ago Zach Gordon's life changed forever when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Zach's mum and dad knew something was up when they found the 10-year-old was waking up five times a night to go to the toilet and lost almost 8kg in four weeks.

One of the calling cards of the condition, in which the body cannot produce the hormone insulin to regulate blood-sugar levels, is intense thirstiness.

"We worked out that he was drinking anywhere from 4.5 to 5 litres a day,” Zach's dad Chris Gordon said.

"That's one of the symptoms that they use a lot of water to try and flush all the excess glucose out of their system, and they lose a lot of weight.”

A trip to the doctor's followed and after which Zach was diagnosed and sent to the emergency ward. There is no cure for Type 1, and it is fatal if not treated. It's cause also remains a mystery.

Life has changed for young Zach since - but he's taken it all in his stride.

He's learned to inject himself with insulin into his belly at breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as test his blood glucose levels countless times a day and watch what he eats.

"I get to eat in class and bring my phone to school,” Zach said.

Zach was among 65 other children and their families on Saturday taking on the waves in Byron Bay as part of a special dedicated to kids with Type 1 diabetes.

The message of the "Diabuddies” day was diabetes kids can still live a very active life.

That can be easy to forget sometimes because of the "relentless” nature of diabetes management, according to Cheryl Nankivell, diabetes educator from Diabetes NSW & ACT.

Ms Nankivell said activities such as insulin injections, regular blood glucose monitoring, diet management and assessing the impact of physical activity are "non-negotiable, 24-7, 365 days a year.”

"Every meal, every bed time, every time you go out to do something there is going to be actions and planning just to manage blood glucose levels and the risk of going low or high,” she said.

It can be stressful for parents - which is why a day at the beach with other diabetes families was so important.

"The message that we want to strongly send is that if you're living with Type 1 diabetes it doesn't limit you from doing anything,” Ms Nankivell said.

Surfing and sandcastles were on the to-do list, as well as tips from exercise physiologists and dieticians on how to manage exercise and diet.

Zach said it was "awesome” to spend the day at Byron Bay.

"I've got a friend at school that has it but this is the first time I've been to something like this.”

Mr Gordon said: "We call him our little hero, he's done everything that he can do.”