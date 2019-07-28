Devils move closer to finals

Byron Bay hooker Andrew Battese spreads the ball against the Tweed Coast Raiders in the NRRRL game at Cabarita today.

Byron Bay hooker Andrew Battese spreads the ball against the Tweed Coast Raiders in the NRRRL game at Cabarita today. Mitchell Craig

BYRON BAY is a step closer to playing semi-finals for the first time since 2014 after a determined 31-20 win over the Tweed Coast Raiders in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Red Devils have now leapfrogged the Raiders into fourth place after a superior second-half performance at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, today.

Hooker Andrew Battese slotted a field goal right on half-time with Byron Bay trailing 14-13 after a spiteful first half.

Tweed Coast second-rower Scott McLennan made a biting allegation against opposite number Lachlan Kennedy, which was placed on report.

Raiders winger Jack O'Brien also ended up on report for a shoulder charge on Red Devils fullback Mitchell Krause while he was still in the air.

It was a stop-start half and referee Tim Booth had to talk to both captains a number of times as the first half dragged on with penalties against each team.

The second half opened up when Byron Bay winger Ben Webber scored his second try with 18 minutes left to give the Red Devils a 19-14 lead, then a try to captain-coach Todd Carney sealed the win.

Carney produced a 40/20 in the following set which eventually saw Battese cross for a well-earned try as the score blew out to 31-14.

"We've knocked off the defending premiers twice now and we've worked really hard to get to this point,” Carney said.

"We're not making it easy on ourselves by pushing passes and we still haven't put in a complete performance yet.

"I'm definitely happy, though, our front-rowers are playing 80 minutes and we're giving ourselves a chance.

"We've gone through Casino, Cudgen and Tweed Coast over the past few weeks and that leaves us with Ballina and Murwillumbah to go.

"At the moment we're working our way up the pecking order and we have a big home game against Murwillumbah now.”

Webber scored the first try of the game in the opening minutes before the Raiders took a 12-6 lead with tries to prop Kyle Patience and hooker Ethan Browner.

They went to a 14-6 lead with a penalty goal before Krause scored a try in the 31st minute to reduce the margin to 14-12.

In other games, Ballina sealed the minor premiership with a 32-18 win over Mullumbimby at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby

Elsewhere in the NRRRL, Casino had a 28-18 win over Marist Brothers at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday night, while Cudgen defeated Murwillumbah 20-16 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

The score from the Evans Head and Northern United game is unavailable.