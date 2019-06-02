Devils dig deep in NRRRL win

Byron Bay centre Scott Stapleton scores a try just before half-time against Marist Brothers in the NRRRL game at Byron Bay today.

A SUPERIOR second half performance by hooker Andrew Battese helped Byron Bay run away with a 38-10 win over Marist Brothers in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League today.

Battese scored two tries after the break and helped take pressure of the Red Devils who were desperate for a win to stay in touch with the top five at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

Front-rower Kyle Kennedy and fullback Mitchell Krause both played well against their former club along with halfback Brad Lees who filled in for injured captain-coach Todd Carney.

"That was probably our most important win of the season,” Carney said.

"Hopefully we've turned a corner but we won't know for sure until next weekend against Mullum.

"I think we can finish off the season strongly especially if we keep putting in performances like that.

"Battese has been a great player for a long time and its up to us to learn off that and support him in what he does.”

It wasn't all one way traffic and Brothers stayed in the fight despite an early 10-0 lead to the home side.

They were denied a try from a forward pass at the 30m mark which also led to the sin-binning of centre Josh Patston after he gave referee Josh Gollan a verbal spray.

The crowd response also prompted a longer half-time break with Gollan and sideline official Peter O'Connor refusing to return for another 20 minutes until things settled down.

In the end they were back on the field within five with the Red Devils taking a 20-6 lead off the back of the first try from Battese.

Patston made amends for his earlier indiscretion when he scored from a wayward kick reducing the margin to 20-10 in the 61st minute.

However, that was as close as they got with a long-range try to winger Gabriel Belcher sealing with the win for the Red Devils not long after.

Krause was desperate for a late try and it looked like he was on his way before handing off to Battese who put Kennedy over in the final minutes.

"We had a few come back from injury and we've picked up a couple more out of today,” Carney said.

"It's a good chance for some guys to show what they can do over the next few weeks.”

Other games

MULLUMBIMBY battled to a hard-fought 16-12 win over the Evans Head Bombers at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, on Saturday night.

Murwillumbah defeated Kyogle 40-18 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, on Saturday.

The Tweed Coast Raiders, the defending premiers, edged out Casino 24-20 at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, today.

And in the other game, Ballina defeated Northern United 50-16 in Lismore.