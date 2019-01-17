Devil of a time at league lunch

FUNNY GUYS: Former NRL stars Nathan Hindmarsh and Bryan Fletcher are coming to Byron Bay for a sports lunch at Red Devil Park.

FUNNY GUYS: Former NRL stars Nathan Hindmarsh and Bryan Fletcher are coming to Byron Bay for a sports lunch at Red Devil Park. PAUL MILLER

FORMER NRL stars turned television funny men Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh will be guest speakers during a sports lunch at Byron Bay next month.

The pair will join new Byron Bay rugby league captain-coach and former NRL halfback Todd Carney on stage at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

Fletcher and Hindmarsh played for Australia and NSW with more than 500 NRL games between them at the Parramatta Eels, South Sydney and Sydney Roosters.

They are a big part of the hugely popular Matty Johns Show on Fox Sports, where they have their own segment called Fletch and Hindy.

"They're probably two of the biggest characters around the game at the moment and I'm sure it will be an entertaining afternoon,” Byron Bay club president Ben Webber said.

"One of our new committee members has a few contacts down in Sydney and that's how we got on to them.

"Having Todd here definitely helped it along, too.

"This was something we've been wanting to do for a while and I think the lunch will become an annual thing.”

Premiership-winning Penrith lock and former Byron Bay captain-coach Scott Sattler will be the MC on the day.

It will be the start of a Byron Bay social calendar where Webber hopes they can become more involved with the community and other sporting codes.

"We've got a golf day coming up with the Byron Bay aussie rules team, we're going to go to their games and vice versa this season,” Webber said.

"It works out well for everyone if we support each other and we've done a lot of work around the club upgrading our facilities.

"Over the last five years most of our money has gone into fixing the place and making it a suitable venue for hosting events and bringing people to the club.”

The Red Devils are starting to knuckle down with preseason training now in full swing with Carney at the helm.

"He went home to have Christmas with his family in Sydney but he's right back into it now,” Webber said.

"We had 40 at training last night and we couldn't ask for anything more from Todd.

"When he talks, people listen. And he's been good for the younger guys in the club.”

The sports lunch is on Friday, February 15, with a 1pm start.

It costs $150 and tickets can be purchased through the club.