Byron Bay halfback Ryan O'Connell led from the front as captain-coach at the Red Devils. Photo Debrah Novak.
Sport

Devil of a dream team

Mitchell Craig
16th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Byron Bay Red Devils team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Byron Bay fullback Brad Lees. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Fullback, Brad Lees

Best suited for fullback and was a lot more potent in attack when he moved there from centre.

Winger Bill King. Photo The Northern Star
Wing, Bill King

Freakish ability and once scored six tries in a single game in 2014.

Byron Bay centre Clarence Kelly. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Centre Clarence Kelly

Formed a great centre-wing combination with King for a couple of seasons.

Kelly also won a grand final with the Red Devils in 2008 and represented NSW Country the next season.

Byron Bay centre Chris King. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Centre, Chris King

Plenty of talent and could outclass most centres with his size and skill.

Wing, Hayden Rosenbaum

A lot of wingers have come and gone over the years, but Rosenbaum was the most reliable.

He could always find his way to the tryline.

Byron Bay five-eighth Jared de Thierry. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Five-eighth, Jared de Thierry

All class in the halves and no coincidence that he was the chief playmaker in the 2008 and 2014 grand finals.

De Thierry could dominate with his kicking game.

Halfback, Ryan O’Connell

A constant threat for a number of years and played most positions in the backline between 2012-2017.

He was dominant at fullback and transferred his try-scoring ability into the halfback position in his later years.

Byron Bay front-rower Chris Coleman.
Prop, Chris Coleman

Hit the line hard and hammered opposition forward packs with his defence.

Byron Bay hooker Peter Flannery. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Hooker, Peter Flannery

Versatile and still underrated for what he did during his time at the club.

He always looked good whether the team was strong or in a rebuild season.

Byron Bay front-rower Simon Kelly. The Northern Star.
Prop, Simon Kelly

One of the first players you would pick in any team.

Kelly did more than his fair share of the work and has been one of the best front-rowers in the competition for over a decade.

Second row, James Griffiths

Another position the Red Devils have struggled with for depth and they would have won a lot more games if Griffiths stayed at the club longer.

He was a big contributor when they reached the grand final in 2014.

Byron Bay second-rower Matt Gallagher on the run in NRRRL last year. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Second row Matt Gallagher

Arrived at the club without much fanfare in 2017 but had played at a high level as a junior.

He quickly became their best player that year and carried that form into his final season last year.

Byron Bay lock Ben Webber. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Lock, Ben Webber

Webber had a horror run of injuries over the years but he kept bouncing back to form.

A tenacious worker who has done plenty for the club on and off the field.

byron bay red devils northern rivers regional rugby league nsw rugby league
Lismore Northern Star

