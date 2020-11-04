Menu
Activity at North Lismore Plateau site.
Why is machinery back at North Lismore Plateau site?

Cathy Adams
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A WORK shed and machinery have appeared at the North Lismore Plateau site off Dunoon Rd this week, despite the development being ruled invalid by the Land and Environment Court in June.

Dave Rothwell, from Winten Property Group, said the team was on site to comply with an order from Lismore City Council to prevent environmental damage.

He said they were stabilising the site, after work came to a halt in June, and no new development was being undertaken.

In May, the Land and Environment Court deemed the development consent for a 433-lot residential subdivision as invalid.

Proponents were given 28 days after the judgment to file a notice of intention to appeal the ruling in the Registry of the Court of Appeal, but they elected not to do so.

Instead, Winten's planners indicated their intention to lodge a new development application for the site, that excluded the land in contention, and for fewer housing lots.

The Land and Environment Court ruled the DA invalid, saying the developers, failed to submit a species impact statement with the development application.

