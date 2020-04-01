Development under way on land beside Good Guys Ballina

The vacant lot in West Ballina where the child care centre is to be built. Picture: Google Maps

NOTICED the new construction site beside The Good Guys in Ballina, on a block of land that has been vacant for more than a decade?

A much-needed child care centre is being built on half of the lot, and the other half has been set aside as a "vacant strata lot".

The development will cost $2.7 million and provide plenty of on-site parking for the child care centre.

There are nine rooms, allowing for a maximum capacity of about 150 children.

Two rooms are dedicated to 0-2 year-olds, allowing for 24 infants in total, five rooms are dedicated to 0-3 year-olds, allowing for 80 children in total, and two rooms are dedicated to children aged three and over, allowing for 40 children there.

The development plans were approved by Ballina Shire Council in February 2019, and the construction certificate was certified on February 26, 2020.

Ballina mayor David Wright said child care facilities were in high demand.

"To be honest there's never going to be enough child care centres in the region," Cr Wright said.

"There's definitely a need for one there. There's a lot of young kids in that area, a crying need for any daycare.

"People didn't object to it when it came up and child care centres and skate parks are the hardest developments to get approved.

"Everyone wants one, but not in their backyard."

Cr Wright said more residential housing would likely be built in the area, as North Coast Housing was looking into nearby sites to develop social housing facilities.

"The child care centre will be needed even more so if these developments go through," he said.

A Harvey Norman store was previously canvassed for the site, but the plans were abandoned due to the cost of the proposed development.