Development proposal on the cards for Byron Hospital site

On November 30, Mr Franklin, Mr Hanley, architect Harley Graham and local resident Helen Buckley met with senior public servants to tour the Hospital site.

KEEPING the old Byron Hospital site in community hands is one step closer with NSW Health agreeing to a six month moratorium, according to Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin.

"After my discussions with the Minister for Health and his office and a request by Council, NSW Health advised Byron Council yesterday that they would provide a six-month moratorium on the sale to allow me to work with Council and the community in developing a community proposal for the site,” Mr Franklin said.

"[This] allows a proposal to be developed which I can then advocate for at the highest levels of government.”

The process begun August 23 last year when Byron Citizen of the Year, Chris Hanley, organised a meeting at the Byron Community Centre to discuss the future of the hospital.

"At that meeting I announced that I had secured a commitment from the Health Minister to consider a proposal from the community before proceeding with a public sale,” Mr Franklin said.

"We now have an opportunity to develop an excellent proposal for acquiring the site.”

"It was clear to us that almost the entire site was still in excellent condition,” Mr Hanley said.

"We now have an opportunity as a community to try and secure a site that has significant historical and emotional connection to our town.

"Finally, we will be looking for ideas and for workers to help with our submission to the State Government.”

Mr Franklin said the next six months will require serious work to develop the required proposal.

"I have already had some initial discussions with Mayor Richardson and Byron Council will now take a coordinating role in working with the community and my office to develop a plan to keep the site in the community's hands.”