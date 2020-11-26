New development is booming in this Northern Rivers shire

WHILE COVID limited heading out and about this year, there has been an increase in the amount of applications to install in-ground pools at Tweed properties.

The trend adds to the all around increase in development applications submitted to the Tweed Shire Council.

In the first four months of the 2020/21 financial year, the council received more than 380 development applications and 62 modification applications.

In the last financial year, the 883 development applications received meant approved development in the shire reached $213 million in construction costs.

The council received 377 DAs for residential alterations and additions between January 1 and November 23 this year, this figure was 86 more than the year before.

A council spokesman said the majority of development applications were for smaller and medium scale residential developments, however included were major approved and emerging development sites such as Kings Forest, Cobaki, Gales Kingscliff and Dunloe Park.

The 2486 postcode covering Banora Pt, Tweed Heads South, Bilambil Heights, Terranora, Bilambil and Cobaki was the area with the most applications at 264.

Next on the list was the 2487 postcode including Kingscliff, Fingal Head, Duranbah, Chinderah, Cudgen, Casuarina, Kings Forest and Stotts Creek with 211 applications from January 1 to November 23 2020.

Planning and regulation director Vince Connell said staff were working at full capacity to keep up with demand, ahead of a busy pre-Christmas period.

The council determination times are currently tracking at a rate of 69 days for all development applications, which was below the State Government's average target of 84 days.

"We expect application activity to continue to increase, particularly as the council adapts its lodgement systems through the NSW State Planning Portal," Mr Connell said.

"However while meeting our performance targets may not be possible in the upcoming months, the council staff will be working hard to deal with your application as efficiently as we can, and ask for your patience as we work through any outstanding matters."