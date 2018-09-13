Menu
Kerry St, Maclean.
Kerry St, Maclean. Clarence Valley Council
Council News

Development approved despite concerns

Caitlan Charles
by
13th Sep 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
DESPITE ISSUES with the battle axe development in Kerry St, Maclean, Clarence Valley Councillors in the Environment, Planning and Community meeting have put forward the recommendation to approve a two lot Torrens title.

The officer's recommendation said the development did not satisfy the access requirements prescribed in the council's Development Control Plan due to shared access to the sites.

However, Cr Peter Ellem put forward a motion that they do accept the development following a site visit.

"While I know that the official recommendation for refusal the site inspection indicated, at least to me, that once the parcel of land was subdivided, there was more than enough land for another dwelling or house," he said.

"The perceived issues on access really weren't warranted because the layout of that particular neighbourhood indicated to me access wasn't an issue, even on a busy day."

Cr Greg Clancy added that he could see the benefits of this subdivision.

"Even though it is a battle axe block because it doesn't have other factors that give me great concern," he said.

"I can see this particular situation that it should be supported."

The DCP states R2 zoned land with a battle axe must have an entry of at least 5m in width onto the development.

The development was also supported by Cr Andrew Baker.

Council have added a restriction that only one dwelling can be built on each lot.

