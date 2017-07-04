24°
"A cookie cutter development on an horrendous scale"

Christian Morrow
| 4th Jul 2017 2:07 PM
BATTLE LINES: In amongst locals opposed to the West Byron Development as proposed are Byron Shire Councillors Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndaiye and Jann Hackett.
BATTLE LINES: In amongst locals opposed to the West Byron Development as proposed are Byron Shire Councillors Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndaiye and Jann Hackett.

AROUND sixty concerned locals attended a meeting convened by the Byron Residents Group on Monday night to galvanise opposition to the DA submitted by Villa World for the first stage of it's controversial West Byron Development.

The current DA is for up to 290 residential lots and due to its value the fate of the development now rests with the State's Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The meeting's chair, Byron Councillor Cate Coorey encouraged those in attendance to make submissions to the JRPP

With the current DA on exhibition until July 12 Byron Shire Council has also called an extraordinary meeting at 4.30pm today with the aim of preparing a submission for the JRPP.

Ms Coorey urged locals to attend today's meeting of council and visit the Byron Residents Group Facebook page to stay up to date on issues around the contentious development.

Those in attendance heard that up to three metres of fill would be needed in some places to raise the site to an acceptable height for development.

Concern was raised that a sound barrier of up to 1.8 metres on top of the raised site would be built along Ewingsdale Road.

There was a mood of despair and recrimination amongst some that the development was already a "a done deal”.

Mayor Simon Richardson defended the current council saying, "we lost control of this development in the time of the previous council.”

He described the current proposal as, "a cookie cutter development on an horrendous scale.”

"We have a state government that wants this (development) and developers who think they can get away with this,” he said.

"There are Byron traditions of protest that could be rekindled to fight this proposal such as those used to save Paterson Hill from development.

Long time campaigner against the development, Dailan Pugh was scathing of councils past and present for not doing enough to protect site's koala population and the wallum sedge frog.

He said the delicate ecosystem around the Belongil Creek would be compromised by run off and disturbance of the site's acid sulphate soil with flow on effects into the nearby marine park.

"Nobody trusts these guys (the developers) as far as they could throw them,” said Mr Pugh. Villa World has been contacted for comment.

Topics:  northern rivers council northern rivers development west byron development

