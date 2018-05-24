New development to include 14 shops, child care centre

Bruce Coulson with staff at the popular coffee shop Tucker, at The Commons at Casuarina.

Bruce Coulson with staff at the popular coffee shop Tucker, at The Commons at Casuarina. Richard Mamando

EXCITING new developments are coming to the North Coast as a Gold Coast entrepreneur sets his sights south of the border, with several projects under-way in the Byron and Tweed Shires.

Founder of childcare company Kool Kids, Mr Coulson is the developer behind two new projects in the Northern Rivers: a New York Chelsea Market style food hub in Byron Bay and childcare facility in Mullumbimby.

Mr Coulson also has purchased land in Cabarita after successfully opening the multi-million dollar shopping strip at Casuarina.

The Commons, Casuarina's trendy new shopping village, is already proving to be a popular meeting hub, with the centre's eateries and coffee shop doing a roaring trade since opening just weeks ago.

"We just see (the North Coast of NSW) as a massive growth corridor," Mr Coulson said.

Now, Mr Coulson wants to move further south into two new locations in the Byron Shire.

Bruce Coulson with Tiffany Cooper, owner of clothing and homewares boutique the Nikkou Store, one of the first tenants to open at The Commons at Casuarina. Richard Mamando

"I have a very big passion for Byron Bay so it is our vision in the next five years to be living in Byron Bay so that is where we will be most probably putting ourselves," he said.

The Hive in Byron Bay, just off Ewingsdale Road, has been a project four years in the making which will combine a childcare centre with shops that produce local products.

"Four years ago, there was the land on the way into Byron on Ewingsdale Road next to the BP Service Station for sale," Mr Coulson said.

"In the transaction, before we settled, we realised prior to us looking at the land Stone & Wood had looked at the land there."

"So, we thought what a great concept, if we could get Stone & Wood to come to part of that land and then we could extend and build a range of shops which would be people that are producing."

The hub will be modelled like New York's Chelsea Market and will include 14 speciality shops.

"Certainly, that project is a hell of a lot bigger than our project but we are just doing a scaled down version of that," Mr Coulson said.

Mr Coulson said he hopes to attract some of the regions major producers to fill the spaces in the precinct.

"We are only going first to local producers, we won't go outside the district," he said.

"We've already got a hell of a lot of interest.

"Everything we do is about staying within the community, we're not interested going out to multi-nationals."

He said he chose Byron Bay for this alternative food hub because he felt the community would embrace it.

"I just think Byron Bay is screaming out for some alternative type retailing," he said.

"We're always about earthy products and Byron Bay and the surrounding regions are about earthy products."

Once approved, Mr Coulson hopes to begin construction in August.

In Mullumbimby, work on a brand new childcare centre will get under way as early as July at 36 Left Bank Road.

"That'll open in January for back to school next year," Mr Coulson said.

Back in Tweed, Mr Coulson purchased the vacant lot at the prominent roundabout junction of Tweed Coast Road and Rosewood Avenue.

There he plans to build an up-market, beach style accommodation venue, complete with pool and coffee shop.