Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The old service station has been demolished.
The old service station has been demolished.
News

Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

Rebecca Lollback
25th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The demolition of the old Wollongbar BP is complete, and owners of the site have lodged new plans with Ballina Shire Council.

Although there were plans to construct a child care centre, that development application was withdrawn.

Dojoo Pty Ltd's current DA is for a service station and shop.

Plans for the $1.5 million project are on public exhibition until April 1.

A petrol station had been on the site from 1980 until earlier this year, when it was knocked down.

According to documents lodged with the council, the new proposal is for a "more contemporary" petrol station on the corner of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road.

There would also be a freestanding retail tenancy.

 

Plans for a new service station on the corner of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road, Wollongbar.
Plans for a new service station on the corner of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road, Wollongbar.

 

Key aims of the development include enhancing "the visual integrity and streetscape character of the area" and providing "goods and services which meet the daily requirements of the local community".

"The proposal represents not only a functional design in response to the operation of a service station, however provides for the creation of an improved aesthetic that will add feature and appeal to the streetscape of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road when compared to the current visual amenity of the site," the report, by town planners Newton Denny Chapelle, states.

"The proposal incorporates a level of facade treatment that will ensure that the proposed structure is neither monotonous nor imposing in its articulation to the primary street frontages.

"Importantly, the service station building occupies a gross floor area of 275m2, representing a small percentage of the site with total site coverage for the building equating in this instance to 8 per cent."

 

It is a prominent site on the Plateau.
It is a prominent site on the Plateau.

 

The service station would be open from 6am to 11pm, seven days, and would also include a kitchen and servery, laundry services (two washing machines and two dryers) three petrol bowsers and underground fuel tanks.

The architectural design and use of the stand-alone retail tenancy will be subject to a separate development application process.

For more information about the service station DA, or to make a submission, visit the council's website.

ballina shire council northern rivers business northern rivers development wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        Premium Content New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        News Filmed like an old-school home movie, the clip for this band’s new single shows them having the “best day ever”.

        Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        Premium Content Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        News The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and...

        Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        Premium Content Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        News A free 24-hour GP Telehealth service for people affected by floods or severe...

        It could be days before some roads reopen after flooding

        It could be days before some roads reopen after flooding

        Weather Flood warnings are still in place, but water is slowly draining away