Developer lodges appeal before decision even handed down

ONE of the applicants for two contentious West Byron subdivisions has lodged an appeal, before a decision on their proposed estate has been handed down.

Queensland developer Villa World, which has proposed a 387-lot subdivision off Ewingsdale Rd called Harvest Estate, has lodged a "deemed refusal" appeal with the Land of Environment Court.

Ardill Payne and Partners are representing Villa World in the appeal, which will be subject to an on-site conference on August 23.

The conciliation conference, overseen by Commissioner Joanne Gray, will continue at Byron Shire Council chambers after leaving the site.

The matter is also listed for a telephone directions hearing at the Sydney Land and Environment Court on September 3.

Meanwhile, the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel is continuing its process of considering Harvest Estate alongside an adjacent 272-lot subdivision proposed by the West Byron Landowners' Association.

A meeting in which the JRPP is likely to hand down its decision has been scheduled for October 8.

The panel's chair Garry West said their process would continue regardless of the court proceedings.

Mr West said an applicant had a "right to appeal" if a matter wasn't dealt with during an allocated period of time.

"The meeting in October will be to consider the council's assessment report on both (proposals)," Mr West said.

He said it was likely the JRPP would hand down its decision on that date.

"I hope we will," he said.

"We can't predict that... but that would be my expectation."

He said Ballina Shire Council's report would be made public on the JRPP website seven days prior to the meeting.