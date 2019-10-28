Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

THE concerns of the Bandjalang people about the development of a river site in Evans Head has been addressed in a revised cultural heritage report, according to Ingles Group developers.

Cultural assessment

The Iron Gates Residential Subdivision Revised Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment prepared for Gold Coral Pty Ltd by Everick Heritage consultants in July 2019 is designed to meet the Director General's requirements for the proposed project and covers both historic and Aboriginal cultural heritage.

The 175 residential lot proposed for the Iron Gates site, now known as Vantage in Evans Head has been marred with controversy since the first proposal in 2014.

As part of the study, Everick undertook searches of the relevant heritage registers.

The report stated that an Aboriginal Heritage search was conducted on April 3 in 2014, through the Office of Environment and Heritage Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System.

" Twenty-one sites were recorded within the search zone, with 12 records returned with access restrictions. Only one site record was returned which was immediately relevant to the study area," the report stated.

"The Project Area is within the Bandjalang People Native Title claim area. A field survey of the proposed development footprint for Aboriginal and historic cultural heritage was carried out by Traditional Owners: William Drew (Senior), William Drew (Junior), Daniel Wilson and Lewis Williams."

Midden found

The survey results included three Aboriginal cultural heritage sites identified within the project area comprising a shell midden and two lithic artefacts.

An historic place of local heritage significance, of Thomas Paddon's grave, was also identified within the Project

For Bandjalang woman Simone Barker the site holds significance to her people due to two chief graves and five remaining scarred trees.

"Aboriginal people have lost enough sites," Ms Barker said.

The report stated that members of the Wilson family have generally raised substantial concerns over the development plans to date. One of the Wilson's was Simone's late father who opposed the development.

Front page of the RREE 23/10/19 about community opposition to the Iron Gates development at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Report recommendations

The report's Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit, recommended the shell scatter component of the midden which consists of isolated pieces of shell that have been previously distributed over a large area of the river bank by machinery be collected and placed in a safe area to be nominated by the traditional owners.

The Cultural Interpretation portion of the developer's report offered opportunities to acknowledge the cultural significance of the areas through cultural signage of the midden and reference to the significance of the nearby Gumigadah site, discussions of a cultural walk through the central environmental protection zones, including use of traditional knowledge and plant names in signage and design and the use of appropriate plant species in any re vegetation works.

Sites found in earth moving

If any Aboriginal material is uncovered as a result of earth working in the project areas work is to stop immediately and a temporary fence erected around the site, with a buffer zone of at least 10 metres around the edge of the site.

An appropriately qualified archaeological consultant would then be engaged to identify the material; and if the material is found to be of Aboriginal origin, the Aboriginal community is to be consulted in a manner as outlined in the OEH guidelines: Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Consultation Requirements for Proponents 2010.