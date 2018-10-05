New subdivision plan for Tweed

A QUEENSLAND developer plans to start a residential subdivision in Bilambil Heights by December after purchasing a 5.3ha property across the border for $2.6 million.

Christie Leet, who heads Sherpa Investments, purchased the 38 McAllisters Rd property for his first foray into the northern NSW market.

Mr Leet, who owns PRDnationwide Whitsunday and has been behind a number of developments at Airlie Beach, said marketing for the 44-lot estate, including nine acreage lots, would start in the coming months.

He said he was attracted to the site due to its prime location, which matched stunning views with access to infrastructure and amenities.

Bilambil Heights has elevated views out to Tweed and Coolangatta.

"The property is truly spectacular, boasting an elevated northerly aspect with picturesque views across Tweed and Coolangatta, which will give residents a real sense of peace and quiet," Mr Leet said.

"Bilambil Heights is so unique, offering a green lifestyle and stunning views, all just a 10-minute drive from some of the Gold Coast's most famous beaches, and 15 minutes from the international airport.

"Predictions of substantial population growth following the upgrades to the Pacific Highway, and billions of dollars in infrastructure works being spent in NSW mean this area is only going to become more attractive to new residents.

Mr Leet said the 35 residential lots would average 840sq m, with larger acreage lots also planned for the site.

"We expect there will be strong interest from locals looking to upgrade and build a new home to accommodate their growing family, as well as downsizers wanting to make the move from an older-style property in the area to a new home, with a superb view," he said.

"We've gone to great lengths to ensure we a have a local team to steer the development and ensure it complements surrounding areas. We have appointed a local community liaison officer and have thoroughly enjoyed working … with Tweed Shire Council to bring this project to life."

Contractors include Boyds Bay Environmental Landscape Architects, CD Excavations and BP Surveys.