Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aureus developer Intrapac has argued its planned parklands should be offset against developer contributions it would ordinarily be liable for.
Aureus developer Intrapac has argued its planned parklands should be offset against developer contributions it would ordinarily be liable for.
Council News

Developer asks for reduced contributions for new estate

Liana Turner
10th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have until January 16 to have their say on proposed changes to developer contributions to a new Skennars Head estate.

Developer Intrapac has lodged an application for a range of changes to contributions arising from the Aureus development.

The proposed modifications would see contributions drop from $20,000 to $9088 per lot.

Intrapac argues the amenities and roadworks included in the development should offset much of the contributions the developer would otherwise be liable for.

The application has called to a 100 per cent offset for contributions for local parks, district parks and regional recreational facilities and a roadworks contribution offset equivalent to 70 per cent of the cost of the new Headlands Dr and The Coast Road roundabout, constructed by Intrapac.

Intrapac chief operating officer Max Shifman said developer contributions should balance existing infrastructure needs with those created by the development.

“We’re delivering well and truly above what we need to be delivering at this site,” he said.

He said there should be “a nexus between where the money is collected and where it is spent”.

Between open space facilities and roadworks, he said Intrapac was delivering “over and above” the demand that would be created from Aureus.

Ballina Shire Council’s Director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said reduced contributions would mean less funding available “to advance planned projects as identified under council’s developer contribution plans”.

He said the council agreed the local park infrastructure planned for Aureus was “suitable to meet planned requirements” but argued district park and regional recreational needs were “not addressed on site”.

The proposed changes can be viewed in the “applications on exhibition” section of the council’s online DA portal.

The council is accepting community submissions but the Northern Regional Planning Panel will make a determination on the application.

aureus ballina shire council intrapac northern joint regional planning panel northern rivers developments skennars head
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        premium_icon Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        Crime Police have now charged four people in relation to the alleged incident.

        ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        premium_icon ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        News TWO local teachers have organised a peaceful protest to demand real action from the...

        • 10th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
        Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        premium_icon Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

        News Lennox Head man takes over longstanding Thai restaurant in West Ballina to support...

        • 10th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
        Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        Crime THE 51-year-old appeared before Casino Local Court for the first time on...