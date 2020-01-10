Developer asks for reduced contributions for new estate

Aureus developer Intrapac has argued its planned parklands should be offset against developer contributions it would ordinarily be liable for.

RESIDENTS have until January 16 to have their say on proposed changes to developer contributions to a new Skennars Head estate.

Developer Intrapac has lodged an application for a range of changes to contributions arising from the Aureus development.

The proposed modifications would see contributions drop from $20,000 to $9088 per lot.

Intrapac argues the amenities and roadworks included in the development should offset much of the contributions the developer would otherwise be liable for.

The application has called to a 100 per cent offset for contributions for local parks, district parks and regional recreational facilities and a roadworks contribution offset equivalent to 70 per cent of the cost of the new Headlands Dr and The Coast Road roundabout, constructed by Intrapac.

Intrapac chief operating officer Max Shifman said developer contributions should balance existing infrastructure needs with those created by the development.

“We’re delivering well and truly above what we need to be delivering at this site,” he said.

He said there should be “a nexus between where the money is collected and where it is spent”.

Between open space facilities and roadworks, he said Intrapac was delivering “over and above” the demand that would be created from Aureus.

Ballina Shire Council’s Director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said reduced contributions would mean less funding available “to advance planned projects as identified under council’s developer contribution plans”.

He said the council agreed the local park infrastructure planned for Aureus was “suitable to meet planned requirements” but argued district park and regional recreational needs were “not addressed on site”.

The proposed changes can be viewed in the “applications on exhibition” section of the council’s online DA portal.

The council is accepting community submissions but the Northern Regional Planning Panel will make a determination on the application.