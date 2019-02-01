Menu
A large tree at the Hotel Illawong at Evans Head has fallen down.
News

'Devastating': Pub loses iconic tree

1st Feb 2019 12:30 PM

A POPULAR Northern Rivers pub has sadly announced that its beer garden centrepiece - a beautiful tree - has fallen down.

Hotel Illawong Evans Head shared the news on its Facebook page.

"Devastatingly, our beautiful beer garden centrepiece gave up its strength this week,” they wrote.

"We are extremely disappointed, but thankful that it happened overnight and no one was hurt.

"Sadly, for safety reasons, we have had to have the entire tree removed.

"She will be very missed.”

Patrons were shocked and saddened to hear of the tree's demise.

Lee-anne Bostock: "Back in the day, when we used to stay next door, we'd unpack on arrival, get a burger from Johnny's then have a cold drink under that tree in the beer garden! That's so sad to see the tree gone.”

Janelle Saville: "I am sure lots of people have lots of stories about around that tree. Its quite iconic. So glad no one was hurt. It will be sadly missed.”

Madison Deas: "This was our whole childhood.”

