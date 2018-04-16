Devastating fire destroys everything at Lions club shed

DEVASTATING LOSS: The East Ballina Lions Club has been devastated by a fire at the club's Ballina shed, which has destroyed all the equipment they use in their fundraising and at the Ballina market.

DEVASTATING LOSS: The East Ballina Lions Club has been devastated by a fire at the club's Ballina shed, which has destroyed all the equipment they use in their fundraising and at the Ballina market. Contributed

AFTER a devastating loss for the East Ballina Lions Club last Saturday morning, the band still played at the Ballina Market on Sunday -- and that says it all.

A fire on Saturday morning at the Lions club's shed, which is located between Fripp Oval and the Ballina TAFE off Canal Rd, destroyed all the club's equipment which they use to raise money for the community -- including a barbecue trailer.

But in a spirit of getting on with the job, the Lions held the monthly market, which they run, using loaned barbecues and marquees to keep the fundraising going -- and the Ballina Shire Concert Band performed as usual.

Club secretary, Max Moore, said the club, which usually is receiving grateful thanks from the people they support, said it was the Lions turn now to thank the community.

"This will knock us around, but it won't put us out of business,” he said.

"We will get stronger, and we will be more determined (in their support of the community).

"We've all had adversities in our life, and this one is for us.”

BARBECUE DESTROYED: The East Ballina Lions Club's barbecue trailer has been destroyed by fire over the weekend. Contributed

He said the heat of the fire was so intense it "melted” things like white goods, banners, marquees and other items.

He said the cause of the fire was not known, and while the police are investigating, the feeling is that it wasn't started by vandals.

He said the replacement cost for all the gear lost would run into the thousands of dollars, but thankfully it was insured.

The building itself is owned by Ballina Shire Council, and is on land leased by council from TAFE.

Mr Moore said the club already had received offers of donations of barbecues and marquees.

The Ballina Scouts were one of the first organisations to help out, with a loan of two barbecues to keep the snags turning at the market.

Ballina council also helped out by paying for portaloos for the market.

Mr Moore said the club's charter document wasn't destroyed

If you can help the Lions, phone Mr Moore on 6686 6233.