DEVASTATING: Family watched fire engulf home

A house was burnt down in Tuntable Creek overnight. Daniel Perrin /TWE

A FAMILY home near Nimbin has been completely destroyed in a fire last night.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance crews were called to a house on Tuntable Creek Rd, Tuntable Creek about 8.30pm on Monday.

"All occupants were outside the premises and uninjured," insp Vandergriend said.

"Unfortunately the house couldn't be saved.

"It appears at this stage an internal wood heater may have ignited the fire."

