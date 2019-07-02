Menu
A house was burnt down in Tuntable Creek overnight.
DEVASTATING: Family watched fire engulf home

Aisling Brennan
2nd Jul 2019 9:35 AM
A FAMILY home near Nimbin has been completely destroyed in a fire last night.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance crews were called to a house on Tuntable Creek Rd, Tuntable Creek about 8.30pm on Monday.

"All occupants were outside the premises and uninjured," insp Vandergriend said.

"Unfortunately the house couldn't be saved.

"It appears at this stage an internal wood heater may have ignited the fire."

The house was located next door to the Tuntable Creek Rd.

