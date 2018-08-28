Devastating diagnosis for couple's 'miracle baby'

LITTLE Edison Landells is facing the fight of his life.

On August 1, at not even two years of age, the bright, cheeky young boy was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rare form of the disease that affects 2-3 children every four years.

Edi's parents Kimberley and Scott Landells were married in 2011 and spent six long years trying to conceive a child, dealing with two devastating miscarriages along the way. Edi (right) was their miracle baby.

It was only a month before being diagnosed that Edi's parents noticed a lump behind his ear. After tests revealed the devastating truth - that Edi had cancer - the family immediately flew to Brisbane so he could begin chemotherapy treatment.

Kelly Badke is Kimberley's sister and has seen first-hand the pain and suffering that the Landells family has had to go through.

"Edi had no signs of being sick other than the lump behind his ear," Mrs Badke said.

"He had surgery to remove the lump but part of it had already grown into his brain and muscle.

"Edi has to have six months of intense chemotherapy so he can't leave the hospital. It's really hard on him because he loves playing outside."

Both Kimberley and Scott have had to stop work to be with their son during treatment and this has put a strain on the family financially.

Mrs Badke has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Landells family and has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community.

"We raised over $9000 in our first day, it's been amazing," she said.

"There are also three other fundraisers we've got happening in Mackay and the donations that have come in for those have been incredible.

"We've got a raffle, a trivia night at the Turf Club on September 8 and a charity day at Mount Pleasant Early Learning Centre on September 9."

Edi, along with his brave mum Kimberley, will be calling The Lady Cilento Hospital home for at least the next six months.

Edi's two best friends, his sausage dogs Frank and Chico, are eagerly waiting for him to get better and come home.

To donate or get in touch with Mrs Badke, you can find the Go Fund Me page here