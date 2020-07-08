Video reveals boss's brutal reaction to woman's resignation

A Sydney woman has been left traumatised after quitting a terrible job.

Laura Clare shared her devastating story after finally resigning from the job, only to be hit with another cruel blow.

Ms Clare said she had worked at the company for two years, under the chief executive.

"In the last year he's really turned on me and just been vicious," she said in an emotional TikTok video that's had more than one million views.

"He's told me I'm not worth what I'm being paid, that he can replace me in a heartbeat. He yells at me and swears at me, it's basically been an abusive relationship."

Laura Clare shared her devastating workplace story on TikTok. Picture: @laurac1are

The former Big Brother contestant from the 2007 season said she finally put her resignation in, then got an invite in her emails a few days later.

"So this afternoon I open up my email to see there's an invite for a boat day and it's called 'Celebrate Laura leaving'," she continued.

"And I thought that it was for me, why would I think anything else? And I accepted.

"And then he wrote back and said 'read the details please'. He'd invited the whole company to a day to celebrate the fact I'd left."

Ms Clare appeared on Big Brother in 2007.

Ms Clare said she knew other people had sh*tty bosses and had been in awful situations but she thought she came close to topping them.

The singer who featured on Triple J's unearthed in 2008 was flooded with an outpouring of support on her video, saying this was workplace bullying and she should take it further.

Ms Clare has engaged a lawyer and did not want to comment about her case.

Her lawyer, Mona Youssef of the Harper James Law Group, said the matter was "very sensitive and Laura has suffered severe trauma".

Ms Clare posted a follow up video thanking people on TikTok for their support and updating them on her wellbeing after they asked how she was doing.

She posted a follow up video thanking people for their support. Picture: @laurac1are

"I'm not great but the love and support that I've received has been overwhelming," she said.

"I don't know how I got so lucky that all these beautiful people came and backed me and gave me support and told me I was worthy.

"It's meant more to me than you'll ever know and I just want to say thank you. I feel like I have a TikTok army behind me."

Ms Clare said she was heading up north to be with family and friends.

She said standing up for herself was really hard and the anxiety was "full on".

"I need to do this for me, and the next girl," she said.

Originally published as Devastating detail in work invitation