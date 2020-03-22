‘Devastating’: Dance school broken into for 19th time

DEVASTATED: director of the Alstonville Dance studio, Suzanne Whiteman says damage from Sunday's break-in and vandalism would run into thousands of dollars.

THE ALSTONVILLE Dance Studio has been broken into and vandalised for the 19th time, director Suzanne Whiteman says.

Upon heading into the studio last Sunday, Ms Whiteman was greeted with what she believes is "thousands of dollars' worth of damage".

"They've smashed everything," Ms Whiteman said.

"I had two fire extinguishers - one powder and foam - and they let them both off. Linseed oil is everywhere.

"They've destroyed my floorboards.

"I was going to be doing a creative arts program for disabled people - the name of the group is the Little Dragons - and they got all the paints out for that and spurted them as well."

She said she believed the break-in occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said she reported it to the police and they came on Monday and did some fingerprinting.

"I was on the Gold Coast and I found out about it when I came back down to give a community workshop to people with disability. It's devastating," she said.

"I run community programs with a big emphasis on people with a disability.

"This is such a shame and a hit to this little community.

"I've had to cancel quite a few events.

"I've had many break-ins unfortunately,

"I think it's a combination that we didn't have police in Alstonville, as well as some street gangs getting around."

She said the clean up would take her weeks.

"I've had to borrow everything for the epic clean-up because I wasn't left with one thing," she said.

"I have to replace the door. I might have to be a security guard there on the weekend.

"I have lost my extinguishers and fire blanket, I live at Wardell and was affected by fires so it's a double-whammy for me."

She said the response form the community had been overwhelming.

If you can help with the clean-up, call Ms Whiteman on 0428 748294.