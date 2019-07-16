Devastating consequences of watching rom-com on Netflix

ONE of my (mostly) guilt-free pleasures these days is indulging in what is commonly referred to as "binge watching”; the act of viewing an entire television series from go to whoa in a matter of days.

I first discovered it back in 2003; then I was lucky enough to have a DVD store on the next corner.

I woke up on New Year's Day with the (real) flu and watched the entire seven seasons of The West Wing from the relative comfort of the sofa, surrounded by buckets and plastic shopping bags full of tissues infested by ghastly bodily by-products.

It was not my finest hour; I was critically ill for a short while (including a quick trip to hospital), delirious for longer and, ultimately, had to watch the entire program again as I didn't remember much of it.

Mostly my memory loss was thanks to the bug, but some of it, I think, was due to Aaron Sorkin's lightning-fast dialogue (eventually I switched on the subtitles).

Now I don't have to rely on the kindness of family members to keep me supplied with viewing material thanks to the wonder that is video streaming.

Now, at the touch of several buttons, I have access to so much quality content I'm never tempted, even remotely, to watch reality tv.

I have, however, been sucked in to watching the odd crappy film (and there are so very many from which to choose).

Just last week, on an evening when it was chilly out but oh-so-cosy by the fire, I let down my guard for a moment - well, two hours, truth be told - and watched a rom-com with three of my favourite older actresses.

The title doesn't really matter, there are hundreds of movies with similar plotlines, but the consequences do. I had forgotten (if I ever knew) that streaming services learn your preferences based on what you watch and, presumably, for how long.

So now, my "Chosen for You” list on Netflix comes up with any number of damp squib movie non-classics featuring groups of single women in their 60s who dip a toe into the terrors of online dating only to find some dashing fellow with thick salt-and-pepper hair who sweeps them off their bunioned feet and double-dinks them into the sunset for a (presumably short-ish) life of marital bliss.

Now that I am approaching the age of the target audience of such cinematic delights, I can say with some authority that I know precisely zero people in that age group for whom this has happened in real life.

There's never a mention of saggy body parts, the consequences of menopause, and male-pattern baldness.

The blokes are housebroken; the women svelte and suspiciously wrinkle-free.

Seems there's a lot of reality-free tv out there.