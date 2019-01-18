Devastated Warwick mum's plea for son who lost everything

David McLean's beautiful children William Charlotte and Chloe have been separated from their Dad since the blaze took his only means of transport to and from home.

A MOTHER'S effort to help her son battle tragedy has sparked an outpouring of generosity, but the Warwick woman says more help is needed to get his young family through their worst nightmare.

Lynn McLean hasn't been able to talk to her son since a devastating fire claimed his entire livelihood on Monday, but starting a campaign to raise money is her way of sending a message.

A childcare worker at Goodstart Early Learning Warwick, Miss McLean has been unable to hold back tears since receiving news of the loss.

On Monday night, former Maryvale man and father-of-three David McLean rushed outside when he heard the bang of a battery exploding.

He was shocked to find his entire shed in flames.

Situated on a drought-stricken property, 80km out of Aramac and 180km from the nearest fire brigade, David and his family had no choice but to watch their property be destroyed by flames.

"They did not have any water to try and put the fire out so they just had to let it burn to the ground," Miss McLean said.

A ute, two motorbikes, a mower, saddles and all David's farming tools and equipment were lost in the blaze.

Miss McLean said her son could not afford insurance because seven years of drought had taken a financial toll on the family.

"They have no way to drive, they can't do any of the mustering. They lost it all and they have got to start from scratch," she said.

"I haven't even spoken to David yet because apparently he is not coping very well."

Despite the lack of contact, Miss McLean was determined to send a message of support to her son and grandchildren.

On the day of the fire she set up a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of raising $30,000.

"If we can achieve our goal that will be amazing," Miss McLean said.

"It will take a lot of stress off him so he can buy some tools and get back on top of things.

"Because his kids even work on the farm, they work so hard. I've had people say to me they have never seen kids work so hard. So you just feel for them all because they all lost everything."

The mother appealed to the Warwick community, who she said would remember David as an enthusiastic farm boy who grew up in Maryvale.

"Even if people can only give $10, every little bit helps," she said.

Click here if you would like to donate to David and Hannah's GoFundMe campaign.

