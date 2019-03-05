Menu
Mark Geyer has engaged lawyers over an issue involving his former club.
Rugby League

Mark Geyer engages lawyers over rumours

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2019 11:23 AM

PANTHERS legend Mark Geyer has reportedly engaged a legal team over "defamatory" rumours linking a family member to issues facing his old club.

On Tuesday, Nine's Danny Weidler reported the rumours, which were posted on a notorious rugby league Facebook page, had left champion forward "angry" and his family "devastated".

It came after a social media account appearing to belong to Geyer was seen on Monday night in the comments section the page demanding to know the identity of the administrator.

"Can someone tell me where/who runs this page, and where they operate of???? NOW!!"," he posted.

Geyer's comments were taken down before the post was deleted.

Later Weidler tweeted Geyer's impending legal action.

"Panthers legend Mark Geyer has engaged lawyers to deal with social media speculation that he says is totally false and defamatory. His family has been wrongly linked to the issues that his old club are dealing with," he tweeted.

It was later retweeted by Geyer.

The NRL Integrity Unit is currently investigating issues surrounding the Panthers.

