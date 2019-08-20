DEVASTATED: Owner describes watching fire which destroyed business

DESTROYED: Tyalgum businesses have bveen lost after a fire ripped through on Tuesday morning.

THE SMALL Tweed community of Tyalgum is reeling after the loss of two popular businesses on Tuesday morning.

A fire which started at around 4am on Coolman St ripped through the Orpheum Bookshop and Osiris Jewellery.

Half of the building has been destroyed according NSW Fire and Rescue, who along with the NSW Rural Fire Service, controlled battled the blaze for approximately four hours.

Kirra Springs owns Osiris Jewellery, which operated as both a retailer and a workspace for the business woman.

Ms Springs said she was saddened at the loss of her shop and described the helplessness of watching the morning inferno.

"By the time I had got from my house down to the shop there was no building left, just a fire," she said.

"I am looking at this inferno realising there is nothing I can do about it

"I feel it is a big shock to the whole community.

"These little businesses are small and unique and loved very dearly, so it is a loss to the village and the community."

Kirra Springs (far left), with Bea Stars, Amelia Batchelor and Anna Maria Sorrento ahead of the OHeart Festival.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire an outpouring of emotion swept the town.

The blaze come just days after the community celebrated the O'Heart Festival which brought visitors to the town.

Many in the community have offered their condolences to the business owners affected by the blaze, but there was one act of generosity which Ms Springs said left her overwhelmed.

"A random visitor gave my partner $100 to give to me," she said.

"This business is my livelihood so that was a lovely and heartfelt gesture."

"Everyone has been coming and expressing their sorrow and offering their help.

"Many are so devastated to hear after that celebration (last weekend) there is this devastation."

Fire fighters were able to control the blaze quickly, however were on the scene for until approximately 9am until the fire was completely extinguished.

Control measures had to be put in place by NSW Fire and Rescue, as the building contained asbestos.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.