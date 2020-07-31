'Devastated' organisers of Primex forced to cancel

FOR the first time in its 36-year history, organisers of the Norco Primex Field Days have decided not to proceed with this year's event due to COVID-19.

Event manager Bruce Wright said the decision was ultimately forced by the recent spread of the virus in Victoria.

He said the priority had always been to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and those attending.

"The circumstances involved have now made this decision seemingly easy," Mr Wright said.

"However, the complexities to get here have been extraordinary.

"We were determined to pursue every means possible to investigate any and every opportunity, remembering that it was only a few weeks ago we were seeing a positive easing of restrictions.

"The fluidness and volatility we are now facing has left us devastated for the region, the charities which rely on Primex to fundraise and support our communities, and the thousands of local businesses who receive much-needed revenue from the staging of the event."

Richmond Valley Council general manager, Vaughan Macdonald, said the council commended Mr Wright and his Primex team for their efforts, especially in preparing a COVID-19 safety plan.

"Richmond Valley Council values the place Primex has on our annual event calendar, as the local economic stimulus from the event is critical for many local and regional businesses," he said.

Mr Macdonald said council would "leave no stone unturned" to ensure the 2021 event was a success.

Mr Wright said Primex Field Days generated an estimated 110 jobs, provided an immediate injection of more than $7 million into the local economy, and more than $40 million in sales were generated from the event annually.

"With both exhibitors and visitors travelling from throughout Australia to attend Norco Primex Field Days, border closures and strengthening restrictions would severely affect the content and programs presented," Mr Wright said.

"Since March, we have been investigating all scenarios to try and deliver the 2020 event, however, given COVID-19's current escalation, this announcement is the most responsible course of action we can take to abide by public health orders and protect our exhibitors' and attendees' health and wellbeing."

Primex is scheduled to be held May 20-22, 2021.