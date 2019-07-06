Menu
DEVASTATED: A trail-bike rider (pictured) struggles to hold back emotions after the loss of his mate at the Imbil State Forest today.
DEVASTATED: A trail-bike rider (pictured) struggles to hold back emotions after the loss of his mate at the Imbil State Forest today. Troy Jegers
Devastated friends tried to save their mates life at Imbil

Philippe Coquerand
Troy Jegers
by and
6th Jul 2019 11:42 AM
BREAKING 3pm: A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today.

The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am.

 

Devastated friends struggle with the news their mate has passed away after a heart-attack at Imbil State Forest today.
Devastated friends struggle with the news their mate has passed away after a heart-attack at Imbil State Forest today. Troy Jegers

Devastated friends performed CPR on their mate for 15 minutes before paramedics arrived. They said they've lost a few mates recently and were struggling with the news today.

 

Emergency services attended the Imbil State Forest today after a man in his 50s suffered a heart-attack while riding a trail-bike.
Emergency services attended the Imbil State Forest today after a man in his 50s suffered a heart-attack while riding a trail-bike. Troy Jegers

"Today we attended the Imbil State Forest after a trail-bike rider suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the forestry," QAS Officer In Charge Wayne Thompson said.

"On arrival CPR was being performed by his friends and despite the great efforts of them, the man was unable to be revived."

 

A devastated friend struggles with the news his mate has just passed away.
A devastated friend struggles with the news his mate has just passed away. Troy Jegers

The Forensic Police Unit are investigating the incident.

EARLIER: 12.10pm: A MOTORBIKE rider is in a 'critical condition' after a crash in Imbil that happened around 11am this morning.

 

FATALITY: A man believed to be in his 50s suffered a heart-attack during a trail-bike ride with his mates at Imbil State Forest.
FATALITY: A man believed to be in his 50s suffered a heart-attack during a trail-bike ride with his mates at Imbil State Forest. Troy Jegers

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Western Creek Road, Imbil after a reported motorbike crash at 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the rider is in a critical condition.

