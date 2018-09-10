Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade crews were among the multiple emergency services responders to a house fire which razed a home on Pittsworth Felton Rd at Pittsworth Sunday night.
Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade crews were among the multiple emergency services responders to a house fire which razed a home on Pittsworth Felton Rd at Pittsworth Sunday night. Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade
Breaking

Devastated farmer in hospital after home burns to ground

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2018 8:28 AM

A DISTRAUGHT farmer has been taken to hospital after his home burned to the ground last night.

The single-storey timber and iron home was destroyed by the time multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene at the Pittsworth Felton Rd property at Pittsworth.

A neighbour had pulled the property owner from the home and alerted emergency services shortly before 8.50pm.

As paramedics treated the elderly man at the scene for shock and possible smoke inhalation, five fire-fighting units battled to stop the fire spreading to nearby structures.

About 90 per cent of the home's exterior walls had caved in with concern then turning to the possible destruction of nearby buildings including machinery.

Three urban QFES crews including from Pittsworth and Toowoomba, and two rural crews from Southbrook and Cambooya, contained the fire to the homestead.

The property owner was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and shock.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

house fire pittsworth queensland fire and emergency services structure fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

    Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

    Crime POLICE will allege they had to wrestle the 21-year-old man from the house during his arrest.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM
    10 beers before driving: Ballina man's admission to police

    10 beers before driving: Ballina man's admission to police

    Crime Police have been busy with drink-drivers across the region

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:10 PM
    Inspirational young farmer with an eggsellent goal

    premium_icon Inspirational young farmer with an eggsellent goal

    News Oliver Bora is a young farmer on a sustainable mission

    Local Partners