Deva's Bluesfest debut with new music

R'N'B: Deva Mahal is an American soul and R&B singer, the daughter of US blues musician Taj Mahal. Shervin Lainez

DEVA Mahal began performing with her father Taj Mahal from the age of five and this year she'll make her Bluesfest Byron Bay debut.

Run Deep is her latest album, released last year, and its title is a celebration of the power of R'n'B and soul music, featuring Deva's sister Coco Peila.

Mahal said her Bluesfest shows will include a six-piece band.

"You'll be getting a live version of a bunch of my original compositions in Run Deep, performed live with some really awesome musicians," she said.

"I've played in Australia before in Bondi, Sydney, and I can't wait to go back to Australia and meet Byron crowds," she said.

"The show is about the music and about being present," she said.

The artist said Run Deep was written over a number of years.

"I sat down and fined tuned (the songs) and worked with the idea of putting this album together," she said.

"The album plays with the ideas of strength and vulnerability, and the album is called Run Deep because I think music must come from a deep place within your spirit, your mind and your heart."