Detox full, rehab too pricey so man kept offending

A man has been sentenced on drug an weapons charges. Marc Stapelberg

HE'D tried a detox centre, but they had no vacancies.

A private rehab quoted him $30,000 for help.

These hurdles saw Girards Hill man Dean Mitchell Baker spiral into further drug use and criminal activity, a court has heard.

The 34-year-old faced Lismore Local Court by video link from custody on Tuesday.

Baker charged with two counts of drug possession, two counts of possessing a restricted substance, possessing an ice pope and drug-driving.

The charges were brought against him after police pulled him over on Gungas Rd, Nimbin in the early hours of November 19 last year.

From a separate incident, in which police executed a search warrant on his then-home in Larnook on October 11, Baker was charged with cultivating six cannabis plants, possessing 22 MDMA tablets, possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely and possessing an anabolic steroid.

The court heard one rifle was found, loaded, under a sheet on his bed.

Another was next to the bed, unsecured.

Baker pleaded guilty to all his charges.

He had originally been charged with drug supply over the November matters - in which police found cannabis, Viagra and steroids - but this was withdrawn.

Baker's solicitor Philip Crick told the court his client had been in custody since his arrest in November.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Baker had a limited criminal history but that "suddenly things took a downward turn” with his October and November offending.

Mr Heilpern acknowledged the father-of-two tried to get help, first trying to get a place in detox centre Riverlands.

This Lismore facility was full and a private rehab quoted him $30,000.

"No one can afford that,” Mr Heilpern said.

"You continued on with your drug use and criminal activity until you were arrested in November.”

Mr Heilpern handed Baker a two-year good behaviour bond.

For drug-driving, he was disqualified from driving for three months.

But he left Baker with no illusions about what would happen if he continues to break the law.

"My fear, of course, if you're going to be release back into the community where you committed these offences,” he said.

"The police know who you are.

"You know what awaits you if you further offend.”