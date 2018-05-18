Menu
Detours will be in place on the Pacific Highway between Bangalow and Ewingsdale on Monday May 21 and Tuesday May 22 from 7pm at 5am.
News

Detours on Pacific Highway during maintenance of tunnel

Samantha Poate
by
18th May 2018 12:00 AM

DETOURS will be in place on the Pacific Highway between Bangalow and Ewingsdale next week for essential maintenance on the St Helena Tunnel.

Work will be carried out in north and southbound lanes of the tunnel on Monday May 21 and Tuesday May 22 between 7pm and 5am.

All traffic will be diverted onto the Hinterland Way between the Byron Road interchange at Bangalow and the Ewingsdale Road interchange at Ewingsdale. 　

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow an extra 10 minutes of additional travel.

The tunnel will remain fully operational during the day.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while this essential maintenance work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

