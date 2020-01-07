Determined swimmer increases training ‘out of sight’

TALENTED TEEN: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, Mckinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.

TALENTED TEEN: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, Mckinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.

A MULTICLASS swimmer from Lismore has the potential of making the Olympic team after she won five medals at a recent state competition.

Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey said Mckinley Arnison, 14, has achieved a new level of results through her exception approach to training, which saw her win five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.

Now she is heading for round one of 2020 World Para Swimming World Series in Melbourne next month.

Harvey said the teenager with cerebral palsy, who swims in the S8 multiclass, was kicking goals and a real force to be reckoned with in the pool.

“Since she was selected for the Australian Para Development Squad, Mckinley has really stepped up her training,” he said.

“Before she was training four days a week, now it’s six or seven.

“If she performs the way she had or even better, she has every chance of being on the Paralympic team.”

Mckinley who is in Year 9 at Evans River School, said she was utterly determined to do her best in the pool and out.

“I was super-super excited to win the medals last month and it was unexpected because I was not swimming that well because I had the flu,” she said.

“I do have a good shot a representing Australia at Tokyo, but I needed step up and change my training, so we are taking more intelligent approach.”

Mckinley said she was aiming to knock three seconds ‒ or 10 per cent ‒ off the time for her main event, the 50m freestyle.

“I hope to get down to a 31 or 30 seconds,” she said.

Harvey said Mckinley was going full-throttle.

“Being part of the Australian Para Development Squad is exciting for Mckinley, she was on a couple of NSW development squads last year,” he said.

“Now she has made her workload increase out of sight.”

Harvey said the teen was also hoping for some sponsorship, with upcoming competitions in Perth and the Paralympic trials in Adelaide in June.

“Any sponsorship would be appreciated,” he said.

To help out, phone Harvey on 0427 220 552.