Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TALENTED TEEN: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, Mckinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.
TALENTED TEEN: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, Mckinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.
Sport

Determined swimmer increases training ‘out of sight’

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTICLASS swimmer from Lismore has the potential of making the Olympic team after she won five medals at a recent state competition.

Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey said Mckinley Arnison, 14, has achieved a new level of results through her exception approach to training, which saw her win five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles last month.

Now she is heading for round one of 2020 World Para Swimming World Series in Melbourne next month.

Harvey said the teenager with cerebral palsy, who swims in the S8 multiclass, was kicking goals and a real force to be reckoned with in the pool.

“Since she was selected for the Australian Para Development Squad, Mckinley has really stepped up her training,” he said.

“Before she was training four days a week, now it’s six or seven.

“If she performs the way she had or even better, she has every chance of being on the Paralympic team.”

Mckinley who is in Year 9 at Evans River School, said she was utterly determined to do her best in the pool and out.

“I was super-super excited to win the medals last month and it was unexpected because I was not swimming that well because I had the flu,” she said.

“I do have a good shot a representing Australia at Tokyo, but I needed step up and change my training, so we are taking more intelligent approach.”

Mckinley said she was aiming to knock three seconds or 10 per cent off the time for her main event, the 50m freestyle.

“I hope to get down to a 31 or 30 seconds,” she said.

Harvey said Mckinley was going full-throttle.

“Being part of the Australian Para Development Squad is exciting for Mckinley, she was on a couple of NSW development squads last year,” he said.

“Now she has made her workload increase out of sight.”

Harvey said the teen was also hoping for some sponsorship, with upcoming competitions in Perth and the Paralympic trials in Adelaide in June.

“Any sponsorship would be appreciated,” he said.

To help out, phone Harvey on 0427 220 552.

lismore workers swim team mckinley arnison paralympics sport swimming club world para swimming championships
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        premium_icon Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        News THE training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $20,700, keeping it at the top of the list.

        How festival-goers behaved at Falls: Police

        premium_icon How festival-goers behaved at Falls: Police

        News TWEED Byron Police District officers have reported festival goers were relatively...

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...