29°
News

Detectives renew appeal for information about child approach

Police are appealing for information about a child approach incident.
Police are appealing for information about a child approach incident.

LISMORE detectives have renewed their calls for information about a child approach incident on the Northern Rivers.

The incident happened on August 18 in the Corndale area.

In particular detectives would like to speak to anybody who may have seen a powder-blue coloured hatchback or small sedan in the Corndale, Numulgi, Rosebank, Dunoon or Bexhill areas during the last school holidays.

The vehicle may be driven by a male, 35-40 years old, Caucasian in appearance, clean shaven with possible visible tattoos on his arms or legs.

Detectives are aware that sightings of this vehicle in these areas may have been reported, and are urging those people to call police at Lismore on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E271341495.

Lismore Northern Star
Cowardly attack on 83-year-old woman in Ballina

Cowardly attack on 83-year-old woman in Ballina

POLICE are hunting for a man accused of stealing a woman's and leaving her with a suspected broken hip.

Lismore pre-selection controversy makes national news

ABC journalist, Michael Atkin holding Tuesday's Northern Star about the controversial Nationals preselection for the seat of Lismore during his report for news program, 7.30.

"There is no question this has set this party backwards”

Ten fantastic things to do this week

TEAM WORK: Lismore Country Women's Association ready for Second Hand Saturday 2016.

From second hand treasures to Beatles secrets

Do you have the Northern Rivers' cutest pet?

Petbarn is searching for Australia's cutest puppy or kitten of the year.

You could win $1000 from Petbarn

Local Partners