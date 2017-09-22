Detectives renew appeal for information about child approach

LISMORE detectives have renewed their calls for information about a child approach incident on the Northern Rivers.

The incident happened on August 18 in the Corndale area.

In particular detectives would like to speak to anybody who may have seen a powder-blue coloured hatchback or small sedan in the Corndale, Numulgi, Rosebank, Dunoon or Bexhill areas during the last school holidays.

The vehicle may be driven by a male, 35-40 years old, Caucasian in appearance, clean shaven with possible visible tattoos on his arms or legs.

Detectives are aware that sightings of this vehicle in these areas may have been reported, and are urging those people to call police at Lismore on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E271341495.