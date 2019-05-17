Menu
Woman stalked by thieves before horror carjacking

Brooke Duncan
by
15th May 2019 5:25 PM | Updated: 17th May 2019 11:33 AM
DETECTIVES have launched an investigation after a carjacking in Chinchilla.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chinchilla News that the victim was sitting on a bench at the corner of Chinchilla-Wondai Rd and King St on Monday evening when a blue sedan pulled up.

Police said the victim and two friends got in the victim's car and drove away, but the blue sedan caught up and tailgated them throughout town.

It is understood the victim parked at a Wambo St address when four males got out of the blue car, approached the car before forcibly stealing it.

Police have been in touch with the victim, who located her now damaged car, on her way to tell police about the crime.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

carjacking chinchilla police

