The accused will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

4th Dec 2018 1:30 AM
A MAN wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery and kidnapping offences was extradited from Queensland on Monday.

Police said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant relating the alleged aggravated robbery and kidnapping of a then 31-year-old man at a Bellingen premises in May.

Coffs Clarence officers launched an investigation and made inquiries to find the man.

After extensive inquiries, police said the 34-year-old man was arrested at Crestmead, Queensland with the assistance of Queensland Police last Thursday.

On Monday, Coffs Clarence detectives travelled to Queensland, where the man's extradition to NSW was granted.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged under a warrant for the following offences: 

  • Aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm
  • Kidnap in company without serious indictable occasion actual bodily harm
  • Special aggravated break, enter
  • Commit serious indict offence-inflict grievous bodily harm 
  • Aggravated break, enter 
  • Commit serious indict offence-deprive liberty

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

