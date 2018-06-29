Detectives charge three people over Ballina death

Three people have been arrested and charged over the death of Aaron Marks, who was found with fatal injuries on a Ballina footpath.

TWO men will face court today charged with manslaughter over the death of a man in Ballina in May, while a woman has been charged with hindering the police investigation.

Aaron Marks, aged 38, was found unconscious with serious head injuries on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

He was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where he died three days later.

Strike Force Bulgundara was formed by detectives from Richmond Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, to investigate his death.

Following inquiries, detectives executed search warrants at homes on Swift Street, Ballina and Claire Circuit, West Ballina about 7.30am yesterday.

Two men, aged 25 and 22, and a 47-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The 22-year-old man was charged with manslaughter, assault causing death and supply prohibited drug.

The 25-year-old man was charged with manslaughter.

They were refused bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court today.

The 47-year-old woman was charged with hinder investigation serious indictable offence.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on July 19.