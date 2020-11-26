Detectives bust alleged Mackay trafficking gang

Alleged Mackay drug syndicate – Benjamin Micheal Williams, Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk, Kate Williams and Sheldon Davis are each facing charges of aggravated trafficking

Alleged Mackay drug syndicate – Benjamin Micheal Williams, Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk, Kate Williams and Sheldon Davis are each facing charges of aggravated trafficking

FOUR accused drug pushers could face up to 32 years jail if convicted as detectives bust an alleged trafficking gang in Mackay.

Two men and two women, aged between 31 and 41, were arrested on Wednesday when police seized a large amount of cocaine, as well as ice, marijuana, cash, weapons and luxury vehicles.

All four face aggravated trafficking charges - serious organised crime - which adds an extra seven years to the 25-year maximum penalty.

Accused ringleader Benjamin Micheal Williams, Sheldon John Davis, Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk and Kate Williams have been charged with more than 30 offences.

Benjamin Micheal Williams is the accused ringleader of an alleged Mackay drug trafficking network pushing cocaine, ice and marijuana.

More stories:

Bowen cop accused of interfering in police investigation

Airlie Beach cafe owner revealed as alleged cocaine pusher

Mr Williams, 39, did not make a bail application when his case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday and his matters were adjourned to February 24 for committal mention.

He is charged with 16 offences including aggravated trafficking in cocaine, methylamphetamines and marijuana between March 12 and November 26 this year.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer also rejected a bail bid for Ms Van Kerkwyk, who is charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and ice between July 7 and November 26 this year, and five other offences includes possessing alleged drug cash.

Teneille Elaine Van Kerkwyk is charged with being part of an alleged drug syndicate network in Mackay. Police allege she was trafficking cocaine and methylamphetamines.

More stories:

Assault charge for Costo's pub slap dubbed 'overkill'

DV OUTBURST: Man tells wife 'go f*** yourself' after arrest

Her alleged trafficking is linked to a third man, who was arrested in the Brisbane area about a month ago.

Duty lawyer Aaron Sellentin argued the 31 year old had family ties to the Mackay community, paid a mortgage on her South Mackay unit and held a job at Harrup Park making her an acceptable risk for bail.

Mr Dwyer said while Ms Van Kerkwyk was on bail and appearing in court for other drug matters, it was alleged she committed the trafficking - serious organised crime - charges.

The court heard it was alleged she also failed to appear in court in Brisbane.

She was remanded in custody and her matters were adjourned to December 9.

Kate Williams is charged with being part of an alleged drug syndicate network in Mackay and police allege she was trafficking marijuana.

More stories:

Mackay nursing assistant drove with ice in her system

Man busted with concealed weapon at Mackay airport

Ms Williams, 39, is facing five charges including aggravated trafficking of marijuana between June 16 and November 26.

During her bail application Mr Sellentin argued police had taken a "broadbrush stroke" in saying she was a member of organised crime and "this brush might not stick".

Mr Dwyer said on the allegations it was not "the worst case of trafficking I've had before me" but noted she was facing up to 32 years jail.

To mitigate the seriousness of the charge, he granted bail on the condition she pay a $6000 surety.

Ms Williams must also report twice a week. Her matters were adjourned to February 24.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Sheldon Davis (right) is charged with being part of an alleged drug syndicate network in Mackay. Police allege he was trafficking methylamphetamines and marijuana.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Mr Davis is charged with five offences including two counts of aggravated trafficking in both ice and marijuana between June 16 and November 26 this year.

Mr Sellentin said Mr Davis "denies the trafficking".

The court heard he was also on a suspended sentence.

The 41 year old shook his head from the watch house as he was denied bail for being an unacceptable risk of reoffending and failing to appear.

His case was adjourned to February 24.