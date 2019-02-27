Menu
Lawyer Adam Magill.
Crime

Cop expected to plead guilty to taking illegal photos

by Vanessa Marsh
27th Feb 2019 11:33 AM
A DETECTIVE accused of illegally taking a photograph of defence lawyer Adam Magill in the court dock is expected to plead guilty, a court has heard.

Detective Aaron Jon Ferguson was charged with breaching the prohibition of taking and publishing photographs of lawyer Magill as he sat in the docks of Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with aggravated fraud, money laundering and fraudulent falsification of records late last year.

Queensland Police Union lawyer Calvin Gnech this morning asked for 39-year-old Ferguson's two charges to be adjourned to March 28.

"Depending on whether the submission (to prosecutors) is accepted, we'll be able to proceed to dealing with the matter as a plea of guilty," Mr Gnech said.

Magill is a high-profile lawyer who has represented clients including rugby union player Karmichael Hunt.

He was charged following an 18-month CCC probe that led to several lawyers arrested on fraud offences.

Magill denies all charges.

